Vancouver Park Board approves large fee and charges increase

The Vancouver Park Board has approved its budget and service plan for next year, with a number of fee increases.

The 2024 budget has increases that will “help maintain affordability for core park and recreation services” offered throughout the park board.

The board said the fee increases will help offset rising fixed costs. Recreation service fees will jump on average by six per cent and parking costs will see a 13 per cent fee hike.

The biggest generator of 2024 incremental revenue is Vancouver Park Board’s Championship Gold and Pitch & Putt, which will see an increase of 7 per cent. It is estimated that will bring in more than $2.5 million in revenue.

The park board said the fee increases will bring in an extra $5.4 million in total annual revenue.

“While we recognize a number of opportunities for improved service levels and investments in new services would provide value to residents, 2024 was deemed a year to remain focused on core services, and ensuring incremental revenues generated through fee increases would available to ensure minimal service reduction impacts,” Steve Jackson said, Vancouver Park Board’s general manager.

The concept of a “drive-thru fee” for Stanley Park was floated on Monday but was not on the agenda, Tuesday evening.

Commissioners also directed staff to look at creating an “infrastructure reserve” to maintain facilities and assets in the coming years.