Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Vancouver Park Board approves large fee and charges increase

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board talks fee increases, possible Stanley Park access fee'
Vancouver Park Board talks fee increases, possible Stanley Park access fee
The Vancouver Park Board is considering a number of fee increases for its next budget, and has started talking about a possible access fee to Stanley Park, for cars. Alissa Thibault reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Vancouver Park Board has approved its budget and service plan for next year, with a number of fee increases.

The 2024 budget has increases that will “help maintain affordability for core park and recreation services” offered throughout the park board.

The board said the fee increases will help offset rising fixed costs. Recreation service fees will jump on average by six per cent and parking costs will see a 13 per cent fee hike.

The biggest generator of 2024 incremental revenue is Vancouver Park Board’s Championship Gold and Pitch & Putt, which will see an increase of 7 per cent. It is estimated that will bring in more than $2.5 million in revenue.

The park board said the fee increases will bring in an extra $5.4 million in total annual revenue.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we recognize a number of opportunities for improved service levels and investments in new services would provide value to residents, 2024 was deemed a year to remain focused on core services, and ensuring incremental revenues generated through fee increases would available to ensure minimal service reduction impacts,” Steve Jackson said, Vancouver Park Board’s general manager.

Trending Now

The concept of a “drive-thru fee” for Stanley Park was floated on Monday but was not on the agenda, Tuesday evening.

Commissioners also directed staff to look at creating an “infrastructure reserve” to maintain facilities and assets in the coming years.

More on Science and Tech
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices