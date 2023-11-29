Menu

Health

South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department temporarily closed again

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 12:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Solutions approved for ongoing ER closures'
Solutions approved for ongoing ER closures
Good news for the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, as solutions may be in the near future for the ongoing Emergency department closures. As our Taya Fast reports, following last week's UBCM, a new payment program for physicians has been approved – Sep 28, 2023
Anyone in need of emergency services at South Okanagan General Hospital Wednesday are again being  asked to go elsewhere due to a limited physician availability.

For the fourth time in a month, emergency services will be unavailable from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. In a notice sent out Tuesday, Interior Health said patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility, the health authority noted.

Click to play video: 'Interior Health CEO addresses myriad of issues facing rural Oliver hospital'
Interior Health CEO addresses myriad of issues facing rural Oliver hospital
The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7 though closures have become more commonplace. So much so, that the

The B.C. government announced in October it would provide $7.5 million to Interior Health, giving it the ability to sign doctors to more flexible contracts to make ER shifts more financially appealing.

