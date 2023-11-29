South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department temporarily closed again

Anyone in need of emergency services at South Okanagan General Hospital Wednesday are again being asked to go elsewhere due to a limited physician availability.
For the fourth time in a month, emergency services will be unavailable from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. In a notice sent out Tuesday, Interior Health said patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.
All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.
People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility, the health authority noted.
The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7 though closures have become more commonplace. So much so, that the
The B.C. government announced in October it would provide $7.5 million to Interior Health, giving it the ability to sign doctors to more flexible contracts to make ER shifts more financially appealing.
