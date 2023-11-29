9 ‘re-vinned’ vehicles recovered in Peel Region auto theft ring bust

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they have recovered nine vehicles after an investigation into what they allege were stolen vehicles being re-vinned.

An investigation called Project Memphis began in March when officers were given information about a vehicle that had possibly been re-vinned.

“Re-vinning” is the process of removing the original vehicle identification number, or VIN, and replacing it with a forged number.

Police say vehicles were being re-vinned and “fraudulently re-registered and sold in Mississauga.”

“In some cases, the accused attempted to defraud multiple financial and insurance institutions,” police said.

The nine vehicles recovered, worth around $1.2 million, were:

two Range Rover Sports

two Ram 1500s

one Bentley Bentayga

one BMW M5

one BMW X5

one Porsche Panamera

one Jeep Wrangler

Twelve people were arrested and 81 charges were laid. All of the accused were released with conditions and will appear at a Brampton courthouse at a later date, police said.