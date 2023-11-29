9 ‘re-vinned’ vehicles recovered in Peel Region auto theft ring bust

Peel Regional Police say they have recovered nine vehicles after an investigation into what they allege were stolen vehicles being re-vinned.
An investigation called Project Memphis began in March when officers were given information about a vehicle that had possibly been re-vinned.
“Re-vinning” is the process of removing the original vehicle identification number, or VIN, and replacing it with a forged number.
Police say vehicles were being re-vinned and “fraudulently re-registered and sold in Mississauga.”
“In some cases, the accused attempted to defraud multiple financial and insurance institutions,” police said.
The nine vehicles recovered, worth around $1.2 million, were:
- two Range Rover Sports
- two Ram 1500s
- one Bentley Bentayga
- one BMW M5
- one BMW X5
- one Porsche Panamera
- one Jeep Wrangler
Twelve people were arrested and 81 charges were laid. All of the accused were released with conditions and will appear at a Brampton courthouse at a later date, police said.
- 6 teenagers stand trial for alleged role in French teacher’s beheading
- Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years in prison for fraud after facing victims
- Man, 18, arrested in prison in connection with deaths of Montreal woman, grandmother
- 12-year-old boy in B.C. dies by suicide in response to online sextortion, police say
Comments