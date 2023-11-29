Menu

Crime

9 ‘re-vinned’ vehicles recovered in Peel Region auto theft ring bust

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 10:38 am
Investigators hold a press conference on Project Memphis on Nov. 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Investigators hold a press conference on Project Memphis on Nov. 29, 2023. Global News
Peel Regional Police say they have recovered nine vehicles after an investigation into what they allege were stolen vehicles being re-vinned.

An investigation called Project Memphis began in March when officers were given information about a vehicle that had possibly been re-vinned.

“Re-vinning” is the process of removing the original vehicle identification number, or VIN, and replacing it with a forged number.

Police say vehicles were being re-vinned and “fraudulently re-registered and sold in Mississauga.”

“In some cases, the accused attempted to defraud multiple financial and insurance institutions,” police said.

The nine vehicles recovered, worth around $1.2 million, were:

  • two Range Rover Sports
  • two Ram 1500s
  • one Bentley Bentayga
  • one BMW M5
  • one  BMW X5
  • one Porsche Panamera
  • one Jeep Wrangler

Twelve people were arrested and 81 charges were laid. All of the accused were released with conditions and will appear at a Brampton courthouse at a later date, police said.

