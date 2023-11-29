Increased Saskatoon Library budget passed after 6-5 vote

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Public Library saw an increase to its budget over the next two years after city council underwent budget deliberations Tuesday.

Increases of $1,501,400 (4.8 per cent) in 2024 and $1,367,100 (4.1 per cent) in 2025 were projected.

The reasons for these increases were listed as:

Increases in capital contributions to the New Central Library Reserve of $210,000 in both 2024 and 2025.

An increase of three full-time equivalent positions in 2024 for additional support from a functional analyst, security manager and payroll.

An increase of four full-time equivalent positions in 2025 to support public services, outreach support, facilities and accounts payable/accounts receivable.

Other inflationary increases in order to address staff compensation requirements based on collective bargaining agreements and other contractual requirements.

It was noted that the increase in funding wasn’t related to the new library project. Saskatoon Public Library CEO Carol Cooley said they weren’t looking for more than what was already outlined between the city and the library.

The recommendations presented to city council were as follows:

That the Saskatoon Public Library Business Line Operating Budget for 2024 totalling $32,978,200 in expenditures and $32,978,200 in revenues be approved.

That the Saskatoon Public Library Business Line Operating Plan for 2025 totalling $34,345,300 in expenditures and $34,345,300 in revenues be approved.

That the 2024 Capital Budget totalling $200,000 be approved.

That the 2025 Capital Plan totalling $200,000 be approved.

Coun. Bev Dubois spoke about the safety aspect within the library and asked if there was consideration given to trying to find a way to remove security issues from the library, adding that it is becoming a large part of the library’s budget.

Cooley said this is an issue every large urban library is experiencing and that this is something other levels of government need to step up and address.

“These are incredibly complex problems. The library is only dealing with behaviours that present themselves in the library. It really falls on other levels of government to find solutions to people who are experiencing homelessness, mental health and addictions issues,” Cooley said.

“One of the wonderful things about the public library is that it’s free and open to all, and one of the more difficult things about the public library is that it’s free and open to all.”

She said they would like to not spend so much money on security, but until the larger society deals with these complex issues, there’s not much the library can do.

Dubois asked if there was any way to scale back the new library project given the struggles that many people in Saskatoon are facing.

Cooley said they have a new construction manager working with them to work with the budget they currently have, saying their original plan was before inflationary pressures and supply chain issues.

“I think, at best, our goal is to work within our budget rather than less than what was approved for budget,” Cooley said.

Dubois said the city is facing the same thing and is looking to scale back.

“Based on the situation that we are all in with inflation we do have to look at doing things a little bit smaller, a little bit less,” Dubois said.

Cooley said they’ll have to scale back just to work within the budget they were already given because of inflationary pressures.

When asked if the new library could go under budget, Cooley said it was hard to say at this point.

It was noted that 52 per cent of Saskatoon residents hold a library card.

Mayor Charlie Clark said it was exciting that the new library construction could start as early as 2024, saying Saskatoon deserves to have a new central library.

He said the role that libraries play in society is shifting and evolving.

Clark said libraries trying to catch those who seem to be falling through every other crack in the system makes them important.

“It is just as important as having police officers right now.”

The budget passed on a 6-5 vote, with councillors Darren Hill, Troy Davies, Randy Donauer, Zach Jeffries and Dubois voting against it.