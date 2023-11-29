Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial: Lawyers spar over conspiracy allegation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2023 7:46 am
Click to play video: 'Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying'
Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying
WATCH - Lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying – Sep 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The lawyers in the criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers are expected to continue their debate Wednesday over whether Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were co-conspirators in the protest.

Both are charged with mischief and intimidation, among other charges, for their role in the early 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health restrictions.

The Crown intends to prove that the two conspired together so closely that evidence against one should also apply to the other.

Click to play video: 'Highly-anticipated criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers underway'
Highly-anticipated criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers underway
Trending Now

The defence has already spent two days arguing to the contrary.

Story continues below advertisement

Defence lawyers say the actions of the protest organizers weren’t inherently illegal, and there is no evidence linking them to anyone else’s illegal actions.

The defence is expected to finish making its case on the conspiracy allegation before the Crown presents its own argument.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices