Fire breaks out at encampment near Fort York National Historic site

Emergency crews are responding to a fire that broke out at an encampment near Fort York National Historic site Tuesday evening.
Toronto police said they received multiple reports of a fire in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard West at 5:40 p.m.
Toronto Fire told Global News the blaze broke out at an encampment. The fire spread to surrounding trees, according to police.
Paramedics told Global News they transported one patient to a local hospital with minor injuries.
This comes just days after an encampment went up in flames at Bellevue Square Park in Kensington Market over the weekend.
