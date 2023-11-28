Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out at encampment near Fort York National Historic site

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 7:15 pm
Toronto Fire Services. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire Services. Toronto Fire / Twitter
Emergency crews are responding to a fire that broke out at an encampment near Fort York National Historic site Tuesday evening.

Toronto police said they received multiple reports of a fire in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard West at 5:40 p.m.

Toronto Fire told Global News the blaze broke out at an encampment. The fire spread to surrounding trees, according to police.

Paramedics told Global News they transported one patient to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This comes just days after an encampment went up in flames at Bellevue Square Park in Kensington Market over the weekend.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

