Fire breaks out at encampment near Fort York National Historic site

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews are responding to a fire that broke out at an encampment near Fort York National Historic site Tuesday evening.

Toronto police said they received multiple reports of a fire in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard West at 5:40 p.m.

Toronto Fire told Global News the blaze broke out at an encampment. The fire spread to surrounding trees, according to police.

Paramedics told Global News they transported one patient to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This comes just days after an encampment went up in flames at Bellevue Square Park in Kensington Market over the weekend.

FIRE:

Fort York Blvd+ Lake Shore Blvd West

5:40 p.m.

– Multiple people reporting a fire near the Fort York- National Historic Site

– Reports that the fire is spreading and trees are catching fire

– Police are on scene

– Unknown if any injuries#GO2746726

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 28, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

1:38 City fences off, puts concrete blocks down in area recently cleared of encampment