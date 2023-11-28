Metal detectors, bag checks now in place at Vancouver city council meetings

Send this page to someone via email

People attending council meetings at Vancouver City Hall must now go through security screening.

The new measures, unveiled this week, will require anyone accessing the third floor, where council chambers are, to submit to metal detection and a bag check.

Magnus Enfeldt, the city’s chief safety officer, said the boosted security was proactive, and not a response to a specific threat.

“It’s a response to the evolving security environment we are seeing, and it is also aligned with what other larger Canadian municipalities are doing,” he said.

“It’s well documented that federal, provincial, municipal elected officials are reporting increased incidents of threats of violence and harassment, ect. So this is in response to that.”

Enfeldt pointed to Calgary, which he said is implementing similar measures for council chambers, and Toronto, which already requires security screening for access to the entire city hall building.

He said people who arrive with prohibited items can go put them back in their vehicle and be re-screened, or leave their items for safekeeping with security staff.

Coun. Brian Montague, a former Vancouver police officer, said the upgraded security is a recognition that times have changed.

“For me to get to my office I go through three, four locked doors. You go back a couple of years, the public had free access to go back and knock on my door, or just walk into my office — that just doesn’t happen anymore, and I think we all know the reasons for that,” he said.

“As far as council meetings go, the public still has the same access.”

People who do not wish to undergo security screening can still watch council meetings by livestream and participate by phone or by email, he said.

The program is expected to cost the city about $100,000 per year in labour costs alone, plus equipment.

You can find a full list of banned items here.