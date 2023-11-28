Saskatchewan announces tribunal to review federal clean electricity regulations

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announces the establishment of a tribunal to study the economic effects of the rules.

In mid-September, The Saskatchewan First Act came into effect, which defends the province’s economic autonomy.

The provincial justice minister said establishing a tribunal will allow the members to study the economic effects of the rules.

“I’m extremely proud and honored that this fine, distinguished group has agreed to serve on the Economic Impact Assessment Tribunal,” said Minister Bronwyn Eyre.

“On behalf of government and the premier who boldly set us down this path of Saskatchewan First, we are proud to establish it.”

The Saskatchewan First Tribunal will consist of five members: Michael W. Milani (Chair), Dr. Janice MacKinnon (Vice-Chair), Kenneth From, Dr. Stuart Smyth and Estella Petersen. Milani said their goal is to ensure their process is transparent, thorough and independent and will have no mandate to make any determination in any direction.

“We’ll be examining federal law or policy described in the legislation as federal initiatives. And we’re doing so looking at the economic impacts,” said Milani.

“We are tasked with looking at the consequences and providing information through our report. And I know in conversations with my fellow tribunal members that we’re really looking forward to doing this on behalf of the people of Saskatchewan and to providing that independent review.”

Minister Eyre says the tribunal’s members are to submit a report outlining the costs which could also be used as evidence in court, if the province ever files an injunction application in the future. Over the next few months, the tribunal will speak with researchers and those in industry to help inform their report.

“No other Canadian jurisdiction, if I dare say, has such a clear, transparent process and path for assessing federal initiatives and their economic impact on provincial economies with autonomy legislation,” she said.

“No other province has an economic assessment tribunal.”

The province is to spend $150,000 this year on the tribunal, Eyre said. It would then cost $250,000 per year and the tribunal members have been appointed for three years.

— with files from The Canadian Press