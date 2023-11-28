Menu

Crime

Former GTA doctor sentenced to nine years for sexually assaulting patients

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 4:04 pm
A former doctor has been sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting patients at his clinic in the Township of King, according to York Regional Police.
A former doctor, who practiced in a small town north of Toronto, has been sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting his patients, according to York Regional Police.

Police said their investigation began in August 2020, when two women, aged 48 and 28, came forward and reported that they had been sexually assaulted by their doctor during visits to their medical clinic, Schomberg Medical Centre, in King Township, Ont.

The investigation revealed that from 2008 to 2017, the victims had attended appointments at the clinic, located at 17250 Highway 27.

As a result of this initial investigation, police said more victims came forward and in Sept. 2020, Wameed Ateyah was charged.

In September 2023, 52-year-old Ateyah was found guilty of 15 counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Ateyah was sentenced to nine years, less five days of pre-trial custody.

Police said Ateyah was also ordered to submit a DNA sample to the National DNA Data Bank.

