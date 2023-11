See more sharing options

Police have charged a 25-year-old a day after a fatal stabbing incident in Hamilton’s downtown Monday morning.

Investigators say witnesses reported the accused running through the Jackson Square shopping centre following the occurrence around 8:30 a.m. near Park Avenue North and York Boulevard.

A 50-year-old, injured in the stabbing, was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

The accused, identified in a release, is facing a second-degree murder charge and remains in custody.