See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they are seeking a suspect in the death of a man in downtown Hamilton on Monday morning.

In a social media post, detectives from Hamilton police’s homicide unit revealed the probe near Park Street North and York Boulevard just after 10 a.m.

View image in full screen Hamilton police cordoned off an area on York Boulevard between Park Street North and MacNab Street North on Nov. 27, 2023 for a death investigation. Global News

Police said witness reports described the suspect as male and wearing dark clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was last seen on foot running through Jackson Square shopping centre, according to investigators.

More to come