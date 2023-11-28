Menu

Crime

1 arrested, 1 injured following assault at Manitoba nursing station

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 2:29 pm
RCMP Cross Lake detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Cross Lake detachment. RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested one person in connection with an assault at a nursing station.

Officers with the Cross Lake RCMP detachment were called to a report of an assault on Sunday at approximately 1:05 a.m. They found a 56-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries at the nursing station.

The suspect was located at a residence in the community. According to police, the suspect was combative and kicked officers and other residents as he was being arrested.

A 23-year-old man faces several charges, including aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The suspect remains in custody.

Tragic drowning claims life of 42-year-old in Cross Lake: Manitoba RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

