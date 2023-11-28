2 arrested after drugs seized during Highway 401 traffic stop: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop by Quinte West OPP on Monday morning.

According to police, around 9 a.m., an officer patrolling Highway 401 in the region conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

An investigation led to the seizure of drugs, including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines, as well as unauthorized identity documents.

Two men from Mississauga, Ont., ages 27 and 44, were arrested and each charged with three counts of trafficking a schedule I substance, six counts of unauthorized possession of identity documents and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville.