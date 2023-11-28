Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest 1 in firearm discharge incident in Swan River

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 2:15 pm
Swan River RCMP have arrested one person in connection with a report of a firearm being discharged at a Manitoba residence. View image in full screen
Swan River RCMP have arrested one person in connection with a report of a firearm being discharged at a Manitoba residence. Courtesy Swan River RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is in custody after police were called to reports of shots being fired in a Manitoba community, RCMP say.

Police say officers with the Swan River RCMP responded to shots being fired at a residence on 1st Street South in Swan River on Nov. 25 at 9:30 p.m. There they found a front door, front window and wall damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Lorne Avenue in Birch River on Nov. 27. They seized six firearms and ammunition from the residence, RCMP say.

A 37-year-old from Birch River was arrested at the scene. He faces charges involving assault with a weapon as well as numerous firearm-related offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate suspected homicide in Swan River'
Manitoba RCMP investigate suspected homicide in Swan River
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices