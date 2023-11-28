Manitoba RCMP arrest 1 in firearm discharge incident in Swan River

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after police were called to reports of shots being fired in a Manitoba community, RCMP say.

Police say officers with the Swan River RCMP responded to shots being fired at a residence on 1st Street South in Swan River on Nov. 25 at 9:30 p.m. There they found a front door, front window and wall damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Lorne Avenue in Birch River on Nov. 27. They seized six firearms and ammunition from the residence, RCMP say.

A 37-year-old from Birch River was arrested at the scene. He faces charges involving assault with a weapon as well as numerous firearm-related offences.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate.