Traffic

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Toronto rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 11:29 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto police say a pedestrian has been rushed to hospital via an emergency run after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue for a collision at around 11 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 80s with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

Police said there are delays in the area and for motorists to consider taking alternative routes.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

