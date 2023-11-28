Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Toronto rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a pedestrian has been rushed to hospital via an emergency run after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue for a collision at around 11 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 80s with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

Police said there are delays in the area and for motorists to consider taking alternative routes.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

