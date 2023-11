See more sharing options

Regina fire crews battled a blaze early Tuesday at the Battery Depot CAA building at the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Dewdney Avenue that the Regina Fire Department describes as a large structure fire.

Motorists are being advised by the Regina Police Service to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

View image in full screen Regina fire crews battled a large fire Tuesday at the Battery Depot CAA building near Winnipeg Street and Dewdney Avenue. Global News/ File