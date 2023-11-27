Menu

‘Expect delays’ following truck rollover on Highway 401: OPP

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 7:08 pm
A transport truck rolled over on Highway 401 Monday evening, causing delays on a portion of roadway.
A transport truck rolled over on Highway 401 Monday evening, causing delays on a portion of roadway. @OPP_HSD / X
Eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 at Victoria Park are closed to traffic following a transport truck rollover early Monday evening, according to OPP.

Police said a single vehicle was involved in the rollover in the eastbound collector lanes before 5 p.m.

While the eastbound express lanes remain open, traffic in the collector lanes is being forced off at Victoria Park Avenue, according to police.

Police said someone suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Drivers in the area can “expect delays” during clean up, according to police.

