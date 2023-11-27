‘Expect delays’ following truck rollover on Highway 401: OPP

Eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 at Victoria Park are closed to traffic following a transport truck rollover early Monday evening, according to OPP.
Police said a single vehicle was involved in the rollover in the eastbound collector lanes before 5 p.m.
While the eastbound express lanes remain open, traffic in the collector lanes is being forced off at Victoria Park Avenue, according to police.
Police said someone suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.
Drivers in the area can “expect delays” during clean up, according to police.
