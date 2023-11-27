‘Expect delays’ following truck rollover on Highway 401: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 at Victoria Park are closed to traffic following a transport truck rollover early Monday evening, according to OPP.

Police said a single vehicle was involved in the rollover in the eastbound collector lanes before 5 p.m.

While the eastbound express lanes remain open, traffic in the collector lanes is being forced off at Victoria Park Avenue, according to police.

Police said someone suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Drivers in the area can “expect delays” during clean up, according to police.

Rollover: #Hwy401 eb collectors at Victoria Park. Single vehicle, minor injuries. Eb express lanes are open, collector lanes traffic will be forced off at Victoria Park during clean up. Expect delays. #TorontoOPP ^ks pic.twitter.com/3EOnT0TWQS — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 27, 2023