Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Kelowna, B.C. group close to raising $100K for youth recovery house

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 6:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Donation helps The Bridge Youth and Family Services prepare Youth Recovery House'
Donation helps The Bridge Youth and Family Services prepare Youth Recovery House
With less than 50 publicly funded youth treatment beds in the province, none of which are in the Okanagan, The Bridge Youth and Family Services has mobilized to meet the needs of youth struggling with addiction problems faster – Sep 29, 2020
With just five days left until the fourth annual Parade with a Purpose in Kettle Valley, organizers are nearing their significant fundraising goal for The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House campaign.

“We’re just $16,000 away from our $100,000 goal and we have a couple of really exciting ways for people to help us get there,” Pam Turgeon, founder of Parade with a Purpose, said.

There are 25 floats registered for the parade, which will get started in Kettle Valley at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. All funds raised by the Parade with a Purpose will be donated to The Bridge Youth & Family Services Capital Campaign to build a purpose-built, nature-based youth treatment program.

Those coming to enjoy the festivities are encouraged to make a donation online  or bring along some cash that night. There will also be tap devices available for on-the-spot donations.

Click to play video: 'First Youth Recovery House opens in Okanagan'
First Youth Recovery House opens in Okanagan

Also contributing to the fundraising effort is CRAFT Beer Market on Bernard Avenue, which will be holding a Charity Day on Nov.  30. All tips accumulated between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be donated to the parade.

Parade organizers are also auctioning off a one-of-a-kind VIP experience.

The evening will start with a convenient reserved parking space at the Kettle Valley Public on Main.

Winners (up to five guests) will enjoy a classic burger dinner and then be escorted to their prime viewing spot in time for the parade. They will watch the parade from the comfort of their own tent with heaters, chairs, warm cocoa and snacks. There is even an opportunity to arrange for Santa to call out some special names as he drives by.

The online silent auction is open until 3 p.m. on Dec. 1.

The Bridge has embraced the Okanagan community with two distinct arms of service for 54 years.

Since its inception, it has focused on community and families by working preventively with new parents and their infants, counselling families who are struggling with their role and working on behalf of the Ministry of Children and Family Development with young people in the community who are the most marginalized, street-entrenched and disenfranchised.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

