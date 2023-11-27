Montreal Symphony Orchestra serenades patients at children’s hospital with holiday favourites

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra (MSO) did its part to bring holiday joy to sick kids and their parents at Saint-Justine Children’s Hospital Monday.

They roamed through the halls serenading some of those needing a boost of cheer.

“It’s beautiful. It’s soft and it brings peace to your heart. It’s very, very sweet,” said Nadia Tamaro, whose young son is recovering from heart surgery.

The MSO has been playing for sick children around the holidays since 2006. This year it brought a record 16 musicians to Saint-Justine.

Violinist and associate concertmaster Marianne Dugal was among them.

“It made me feel emotional,” Dugal said. “It gets to me every year, seeing the kids smile and be upbeat, even though they’re in a hospital bed.”

Mothers dealing with high-risk pregnancies were among those who got a musical boost. Natacha Dufour-Chartand said she’d been feeling demoralized after a week in hospital, but the music really helped.

“Honestly, it really raised my spirits,” Dufour-Chartrand said.

The staff also felt the warmth of the special occasion.

“We get super attached to our patients, so it makes us really happy just to see that there’s something that can put a smile on their face,” high-risk ob-gyn Dr. Dina Zaki said.

From hospital rooms all the way to the lobby, the performers brought smiles.

“It’s so much fun,” hornist Florence Rousseau said. “One of the reasons we practise so hard is to make people happy, so it’s nice to be able to just come out here and do that.”

Judging by the massive grins on the faces of many, they clearly accomplished their mission.