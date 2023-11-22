Nova Scotia to use new radiotherapy technology in cancer treatment

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia will spend $20 million to acquire two new machines that deliver a unique type of radiotherapy for cancer treatment.

The Ethos therapy system uses artificial intelligence to pinpoint tumour sites for radiation, while protecting surrounding organs from potential damage.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says the treatment could reduce the number of treatment sessions needed to complete a course of therapy from the standard 20 to just five because it allows for greater precision.

Nova Scotia Health acquired its first Ethos system last year, and the QE II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax became one of the first sites in the world to conduct clinical trials on it.

Health officials say early data from a 30-patient study demonstrates that the technology takes just six seconds to generate the kind of high-quality images needed for daily treatment, faster than the previous times of up to a minute.

Thompson says treatment using the province’s current machine is set to begin in January, and the two new machines are expected to arrive in the coming months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.