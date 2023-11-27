Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. man killed, teen seriously hurt after crash involving pick-up truck

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 2:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 27'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 27
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A single-vehicle crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man and seriously injured a teenager.

RCMP said they responded at 11:55 p.m. to the collision on Route 127.

The pick-up truck ‘s driver, who was from Hersonville, N.B., was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 15-year-old girl, who was the only passenger, was transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to RCMP.

Trending Now

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the vehicle, traveling southbound on Route 127, went off the road into the ditch and collided with railway tracks causing the vehicle to roll over,” police said in a news release.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices