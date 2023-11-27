N.B. man killed, teen seriously hurt after crash involving pick-up truck

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man and seriously injured a teenager.

RCMP said they responded at 11:55 p.m. to the collision on Route 127.

The pick-up truck ‘s driver, who was from Hersonville, N.B., was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 15-year-old girl, who was the only passenger, was transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to RCMP.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the vehicle, traveling southbound on Route 127, went off the road into the ditch and collided with railway tracks causing the vehicle to roll over,” police said in a news release.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.