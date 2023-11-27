‘It’s a Small World’ sees big fracas as streaker strips down at Disneyland

Send this page to someone via email

Disneyland‘s “It’s a Small World” attraction was the site of a big disturbance over the weekend when a man decided to strip down mid-ride and crawl around the exhibit, to the shock of his fellow passengers.

Police in Anaheim, Calif., responded to a call to the theme park early Sunday afternoon after the unidentified 26-year-old man exited his boat, took off his shirt, shoes and pants and began climbing over and around the ride’s animatronic characters.

Video captured of the incident and posted to Instagram by user @magic.with.maegra shows other visitors and staff encouraging the man to rejoin the ride as a passenger.

“Stop, stop! I need you to stop,” a staff member can be heard yelling.

“Please just stop, you’re going to get hurt.”

A passenger cries out, “Oh God, he’s going to break all the stuff.”

“They should stop the music,” another visitor suggests.

And while the video posted to Instagram is fairly tame as he remains in his underwear, other very NSFW video shows the man wading through the outdoor part of the attraction fully naked.

Jonathan McClintock, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department, said the man was arrested shortly after for indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Another video, shared to Instagram by user @iheartdisneyland, shows the man’s clothes and shoes in a pile on the floor inside the ride.

“When you get stuck on small world, weird things happen lol he just pushed the boat behind us.. he is just some guy,” they wrote in the video’s caption, confirming passengers were stuck on the ride for an hour and a half as a result of the incident.

Disneyland officials told KTLA that the man had stepped out of the ride’s vehicle while the attraction was in operation. Employees stopped the ride as soon as they were made aware of the situation, according to the station.