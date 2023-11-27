SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

HRM staff report recommends 9.7% property tax hike to address revenue shortfall

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 5:56 pm
Click to play video: 'HRM staff report recommends property tax hike'
HRM staff report recommends property tax hike
A new HRM staff report is recommending a significant hike in property tax bills to cover a revenue shortfall. It says the municipality needs to tackle ongoing inflation and population growth. But as Skye Bryden-Blom reports, advocates for taxpayers aren’t happy with the move.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) report is recommending a 9.7 per cent hike in property tax bills.

It argues the increase is needed to cover a $68.7 million revenue shortfall. With inflation and population growth, the municipality is looking for ways to deal with rising costs. However, advocates for taxpayers aren’t happy with the proposal.

“We’ve got to question it. Is it any wonder so many people are homeless when the best idea the Halifax Regional Municipality can come up with is another excessive property tax hike,” asks Kevin Russell, executive director of the Investment Property Owners Association of Nova Scotia.

He says higher property taxes will drive up rents and place pressure on landlords.

“Small rental housing providers who haven’t sold their properties are tired of being under the financial stress of operating their businesses at a financial loss and will sell their properties,” Russell says.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Community members stepping up to keep Grand Parade tenters safe'
Community members stepping up to keep Grand Parade tenters safe

He says that will reduce the number of affordable units available, including single-family homes and duplexes.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is concerned for families.

“What we’re looking at here is an average property tax increase of over $200, ” says interim Atlantic director Jay Goldberg. “I think that number is very important because there have recently been studies showing that fifty percent of Canadians say they’re 200 dollars away from not being able to pay their bills.”

Trending Now

Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax agrees the increase could have an impact.

“The need has gone beyond low and fixed-income families,” says communications director Romaine Rhoden. “We’re seeing more middle-class families coming to us, which means the budget they used to have — that could be used a couple of years ago — it’s not the same. The need is much more.”

Story continues below advertisement

The report marks the first stage of a months-long process before the budget is finalized in the spring.

Councillor Cathy Deagle-Gammon, who serves as the vice-chair of the Audit and Finance Standing Committee, says she’s received a lot of feedback from the public and they’ll consider all options.

“Tighten the belts. Do what you need to do, and do not have the taxpayer have this burden, find other ways. Those are the things being said and I can’t dispute them,” Deagle-Gammon says.

The report will be debated at regional council on Tuesday.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices