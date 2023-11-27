Laval police officer struck by car while chasing suspect across Highway 15

Send this page to someone via email

A Laval police officer is recovering hospital after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 15 on Monday morning.

The Sûreté du Quebec police are investigating the incident, which occurred just after 2:30 a.m.

Laval police say they were in pursuit of a stolen SUV vehicle along Highway 15 south.

The 18-year-old driver exited the car and fled on foot, running along the roadway. He was later arrested by police.

During the chase, a 24-year-old officer was struck by an oncoming car while crossing the highway.

The officer was seriously injured but is expected to recover from his injuries.

According to Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau of the Sûreté du Quebec, the 29-year-old driver involved in the collision was under the influence and is expected to face charges.

Highway 15 was closed in both directions for much of early Monday during the investigation.