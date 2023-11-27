Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 27

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 10:06 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 27'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 27
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Nov. 27.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Concerns over Idylwyld Drive shelter location, and Giving Tuesday at the United Way of Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

NSBA outlines concerns over a new emergency shelter

A new emergency shelter in Saskatoon is generating a lot of discussion around the issue of homelessness and addictions.

The facility on Idylwyld Drive North will help police deal with a high number of arrests made for public intoxication, but some have concerns over the location.

NSBA executive director Keith Moen speaks with Chris Carr about his thoughts on the shelter, the lack of communication, and the location.

Click to play video: 'NSBA outlines concerns over a new emergency shelter'
NSBA outlines concerns over a new emergency shelter

United Way of Saskatoon seeks donations on Giving Tuesday

A goal for the United Way of Saskatoon and area is to build a vibrant, strong community and support kids.

Story continues below advertisement

This year, as local charities launch their holiday campaigns, the United Way is asking for donations on Giving Tuesday.

United Way of Saskatoon CEO Sheri Benson looks at the importance of Giving Tuesday, the impact on non-profit organizations, and ways to give back to the community.

Click to play video: 'United Way of Saskatoon seeks donations on Giving Tuesday'
United Way of Saskatoon seeks donations on Giving Tuesday
Trending Now

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 27

A grey start to the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 27, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 27'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 27
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices