Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 27

Send this page to someone via email

Concerns over Idylwyld Drive shelter location, and Giving Tuesday at the United Way of Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

NSBA outlines concerns over a new emergency shelter

A new emergency shelter in Saskatoon is generating a lot of discussion around the issue of homelessness and addictions.

The facility on Idylwyld Drive North will help police deal with a high number of arrests made for public intoxication, but some have concerns over the location.

NSBA executive director Keith Moen speaks with Chris Carr about his thoughts on the shelter, the lack of communication, and the location.

4:39 NSBA outlines concerns over a new emergency shelter

United Way of Saskatoon seeks donations on Giving Tuesday

A goal for the United Way of Saskatoon and area is to build a vibrant, strong community and support kids.

Story continues below advertisement

This year, as local charities launch their holiday campaigns, the United Way is asking for donations on Giving Tuesday.

United Way of Saskatoon CEO Sheri Benson looks at the importance of Giving Tuesday, the impact on non-profit organizations, and ways to give back to the community.

4:04 United Way of Saskatoon seeks donations on Giving Tuesday

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 27

A grey start to the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 27, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.