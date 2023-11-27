Menu

Saskatchewan RCMP warn of increased police presence in Tisdale

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 9:36 am
Saskatchewan RCMP are warning the public about an increased police presence at a home along 104 Avenue in Tisdale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP are warning the public about an increased police presence at a home along 104 Avenue in Tisdale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Saskatchewan RCMP are notifying the public of an increased police presence in Tisdale at a home on 104 Avenue.

On Monday morning, police were asking people to avoid the area where officers are present.

Officers said there will be an update on the investigation once they are able.

