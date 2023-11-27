Saskatchewan RCMP warn of increased police presence in Tisdale

Saskatchewan RCMP are notifying the public of an increased police presence in Tisdale at a home on 104 Avenue.
On Monday morning, police were asking people to avoid the area where officers are present.
Officers said there will be an update on the investigation once they are able.
