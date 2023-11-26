Edmonton Oilers pluck Ducks 8-2

Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Anaheim Ducks 8-2 Sunday night at Rogers Place.

It’s the ninth five-point game of McDavid’s career. He has nine points in the last two games.

The teams combined for six goals in the first period. Max Jones got it going when he scored on a three-on-two 3:32 into the game. Evander Kane tied it just over a minute later, whapping in a pass from Connor Brown, who earned his first point as an Oiler. Jones scored again less than two minutes later to put the Ducks up 2-1.

The Oilers replied with three before the end of the frame. Connor McDavid picked the corner on a three-on-one. Darnell Nurse threw a long pass up to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who beat Lukas Dostal on a breakaway for his fifth of the season. McDavid set up Hyman for a one-timer to make it 4-2 Oilers late in the first.

In the second, James Hamblin grabbed his own rebound from a blocked shot and whizzed home his second career goal. Hyman then scored on a breakaway to chase Dostal from the net after allowing six goals on 16 shots in 27:20 of work.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for a power play strike in the third. Mattias Ekholm rounded out the scoring with a late power play goal.

Stuart Skinner earned the win in net with 21 saves.

The Oilers, 7-12-1, will host Vegas on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).