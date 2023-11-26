One arrest made after reports of shots fired near Hedley, B.C.

One person has been arrested following reports of shots fired near Hedley, B.C., on Saturday night.
RCMP said they received a report of shots fired around 6:30 Saturday night. Out of an abundance of caution, Highway 3 west of Hedley was shut down for roughly three hours while officers scoured the area in search of the suspect.
An Emergency Response Team responded to the situation, and one person was arrested around 11 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the highway reopened shortly after midnight.
— More to come.
