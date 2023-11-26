Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One arrest made after reports of shots fired near Hedley, B.C.

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 5:44 pm
One person has been arrested following reports of shots fired near Hedley, B.C., on Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
One person has been arrested following reports of shots fired near Hedley, B.C., on Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has been arrested following reports of shots fired near Hedley, B.C., on Saturday night.

RCMP said they received a report of shots fired around 6:30 Saturday night. Out of an abundance of caution, Highway 3 west of Hedley was shut down for roughly three hours while officers scoured the area in search of the suspect.

Click to play video: 'One man arrested after spectacular crash'
One man arrested after spectacular crash
Trending Now

An Emergency Response Team responded to the situation, and one person was arrested around 11 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the highway reopened shortly after midnight.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come.

More on Crime

Sponsored content

AdChoices