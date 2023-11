See more sharing options

Mr. and Mrs. Claus made their way through the streets of Toronto on Sunday for the city’s 119th edition of the Santa Claus Parade.

The event started at Christie Street and Bloor Street at 12:30 p.m.

Companies like Zellers and Amazon Prime joined in the fun, displaying their own festive floats.

27 parade floats, marching bands and other familiar characters headed east through Bloor, ending at Front Street and Jarvis Street.