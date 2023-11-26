Vancouver Island wolf-dog kills dog in Coombs, campground says

Send this page to someone via email

The wolf-dog that is at large in the community of Coombs on Vancouver Island has killed a dog, according to a worker at a local campground.

A Coombs Country Campground employee told Global News signage has been posted around the area warning community members, and especially pet owners, that the wolf-dog has killed a dog that lived at the campground.

The surrounding trails in the area have been closed.

“RCMP is currently working with animal control to capture the wolf-dog but has expressed the animal is very intelligent and has avoided capture for awhile,” one of the signs said.

According to the campground, RCMP has advised residents to keep cats indoors, keep dogs close on a leash, keep children close and never unattended, be aware of their surroundings while walking, and not approach the wolf-dog if seen.

The dog has been dubbed WD-40 by rescuers, WD for wolf-dog and 40 for oil as the animal is quite “slippery” to catch.

A Vancouver Island group that is focused on reuniting owners with their lost four-legged family members is currently trying to locate the wolf-dog, as well.

The group, named FLED or Find Lost and Escaped Dogs, hopes to safely trap the animal.

“We set up a feeding station first, like a kennel that a dog is used to, and then we might swap it out for a live trap,” Gary Shade, FLED’s co-founder, said.

Shade said he first heard of the wolf-dog in the area through a resident, who has wolf dogs herself. She had tried to catch the loose animal with her live trap but a small bear was caught instead, and it broke the trap.

“She put out a plea for another trap. I got ahold of her and told her we have a trap that size and a trail camera,” Shade said. “We went out there and set it up, and sure enough, about three or four days (later) it came around.”

Shade has issued a warning to local dog owners to keep their pets on a leash when in the area, as several dogs have been injured in interactions with the loose animal.

Shade said BC Conservation officers have confirmed the animal is a wolf-dog through photos.

