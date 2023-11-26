Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatchewan’s Wanuskewin Heritage Park wins national tourism award

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 12:56 pm
Wanuskewin’s director of hospitality Doug Hyndford (left) and Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada CEO Keith Henry (right). View image in full screen
Wanuskewin’s director of hospitality Doug Hyndford (left) and Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada CEO Keith Henry (right). Courtesy of Wanuskewin Heritage Park
Saskatchewan’s Wanuskewin Heritage Park has won a national tourism award as Canada’s top Indigenous tourism destination.

The award was one of many presented at the Tourism Industry Association of Canada annual awards night. This is the third time Wanuskewin has won the ITAC Indigenous Tourism Award,  having also been honoured in 2016, and in 2019.

The award was based on several factors including cultural sustainability, economic impact, and the quality of tourism experiences.

“We are deeply honoured to have been selected for this award,” Darlene Brander CEO of Wanuskewin Heritage Park said in a press release. “I know about many of the incredible Indigenous tourism experiences our province has to offer, let alone the entire country, and it truly humbles us to be selected amongst our peers.”

An ariel view of the Wanuskewin Heritage Park View image in full screen
An ariel view of the Wanuskewin Heritage Park. Courtesy of Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Wanuskewin is located on Treaty Six territory and can be found just outside Saskatoon. The park features over seven kilometres of hiking trails, exhibit halls, and conference and event space along with a restaurant, art galleries and gift shop.

The park is currently on the tentative list for UNESCO World Heritage Status and, if successful, will become the first UNESCO site in Saskatchewan’s history.

The park has been part of Saskatchewan’s landscape for over 30 years.

“This beautiful place is for all peoples to come and share in appreciation and celebration of Northern Plains Indigenous cultures, as it has been for over 6,400 years,” Brander said.

Wanuskewin was also selected as a finalist in the category of the Culinary Event of the Year, although it did not win.

The nomination was for the Han Wi Moon Dinner, which is an annual series of dinners, held in August and facilitated by Indigenous chef Jenni Lessard.

The dinners feature a three course meal foraged from the land and served on an ancient bison jump. Before the meal, guests are entertained with stories and a theatre performance that takes place along the banks of the South Saskatchewan River.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

