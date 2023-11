See more sharing options

Toronto police say one person was hospitalized Sunday morning following a collision on the Gardiner Expressway at Jameson Avenue.

There were multiple closures as well as delays in the area during the initial investigation, but roads have since reopened.

Paramedics say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.