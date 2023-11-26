Menu

Crime

Youth in custody after multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Ont.

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 10:20 am
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Arlyn McAdorey / The Canadian Press
Police say a youth is in custody after a multi-vehicle collision sent six people to hospital.

Peel Regional Police responded to a crash on Eglinton Avenue, west of Ninth Line on Saturday night.

Officers said six victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

A male youth has been arrested for driving offences, Peel police said.

