Youth in custody after multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say a youth is in custody after a multi-vehicle collision sent six people to hospital.
Peel Regional Police responded to a crash on Eglinton Avenue, west of Ninth Line on Saturday night.
Officers said six victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A male youth has been arrested for driving offences, Peel police said.
