Manitoba WWII vet, 102, honored by Canadian Army Motorcycle Unit

The Canadian Army Motorcycle Unit gave out a special honour to Orville Marshall, a Manitoba veteran of the Second World War, on Saturday.

Marshall lives in Selkirk and turned 102 on Nov. 20.

Just five days after his birthday, he was presented with an honorary membership to the unit along with a member’s vest.

“It’s beautiful – it’s a miracle. It feels so light and nice,” Marshall said.

Marshall was a private in the war and served a total of five years, spending time in Canada, Britain and Italy. He was the last Canadian to leave Italian soil when the war ended.

“Sure there were times when a shell would land close to me or a bullet would go flying by. Scared me. Otherwise, there were a lot of fun times as well as hard times,” he said.

He said the last time he rode a motorcycle was in 1945, but earlier this year his niece took him in a sidecar on a ride with the CAV unit.

Along with charity events, the unit rides together weekly, which club president Don Bertrand said is very helpful for those who have experienced conflict.

“Helping ourselves with wind therapy by riding our motorcycles, because a lot of our members have PTSD and struggle with daily living – getting on the motorcycle is a way of reducing that stress,” he said.

Bertrand added honorary memberships aren’t given out lightly.

It was a big moment for Marshall’s family, including his daughter Darlene Vokey.

“I can’t even describe how proud I am of him and all he’s accomplished in his life. And being a World War Two veteran – I didn’t understand a lot of it when I was younger, but I sure do now,” she said.

The unit is hoping to involve Marshall in more rides in the future, to continue showing appreciation for his life and service.

— with files from Global’s Katherine Dornian