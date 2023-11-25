Federal funding creates 10 new crisis detox beds in downtown Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Federal funding will be backing the addition of 10 crisis detox beds in downtown Winnipeg, MP for Winnipeg South Centre Ben Carr announced on Saturday on behalf of Sean Fraser, the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure.

Carr said funding of more than $2.3 million will support Lighthouse Mission expanding the services it provides to people in need in the city’s downtown core. It will be used to renovate and rehabilitate two heritage buildings on Main Street.

“The federal government is working to ensure that people who are dealing with addiction have access to the necessary resources to support their recovery,” Carr added.

The Mission will provide a safe detox space for up to 10 people at a time. The actions are being taken under the Canadian Drugs and Substance Strategy which is an integrated approach to address the overdose crisis and other substance harms.

“For us here at Lighthouse Mission, serving our guests is much more than just providing a warm meal. It is so important when we connect with our friends each and every day to meet them where they are at. The struggles they face each day are so real,” said Peter McMullen, director of Lighthouse Mission.

“With addiction being so rampant and devastating in our community and the tremendous strain on resources to gain access to life-changing programs, adding a service such as our detox crisis beds is not just an option, it is necessary.”

Saturday’s announcement also means that Lighthouse Mission will be able to redirect funds from utility bills to other essential programs offered.