OPP investigating after vehicle fires multiple shots at another

Aurora OPP and Peel Regional Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired from a black Ford Edge at a white Mercedes Benz on Highway 427 Saturday.

The shots were fired while the vehicles were reportedly travelling southbound, near Rutherford and later near Highway 404 at Finch, between 3:15 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

The Highway Safety Division as well as the OPP are asking anyone with dashcam footage to send it to the police.