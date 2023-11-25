Menu

Crime

OPP investigating after vehicle fires multiple shots at another

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 2:34 pm
Parked OPP cruiser . View image in full screen
Parked OPP cruiser . Tammy Hoy / The Canadian Press
Aurora OPP and Peel Regional Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired from a black Ford Edge at a white Mercedes Benz on Highway 427 Saturday.

The shots were fired while the vehicles were reportedly travelling southbound, near Rutherford and later near Highway 404 at Finch, between 3:15 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

The Highway Safety Division as well as the OPP are asking anyone with dashcam footage to send it to the police.

