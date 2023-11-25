Menu

Canada

Person dies after crashing into tractor trailer on New Brunswick highway

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 2:36 pm
In a media release, police said first responders arrived at the scene of the incident on Highway 17, a stretch of highway near the U.S. border, at about 4:00 p.m. after receiving a report that a car had collided with a large truck. View image in full screen
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer near Saint-Léonard, New Brunswick on Friday.

In a media release, police said first responders arrived at the scene of the incident on Highway 17, a stretch of highway near the U.S. border, at about 4:00 p.m. after receiving a report that a car had collided with a large truck.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene as a result of their injuries,” police said in a release, adding that the occupant of the tractor was uninjured.

Police believe the collision occurred when the car crossed the highway’s centre line and collided head-on into the tractor trailer.

The Saint-Léonard Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, the Department of Justice and Public Safety all attended the scene of the crash. A collision reconstructionist arrived shortly afterward to analyze the cause of the crash.

“A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office is assisting with the ongoing investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted to positively identify the person, and to determine their exact cause of death,” police said.

