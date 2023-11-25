Pedestrian killed in Caledon after being struck by vehicle

Police in Caledon are on the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later died.
Officers said they responded to calls of a collision shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Tim Manley Drive.
The pedestrian that was hit by the vehicle was located by police and transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was later pronounced dead.
Caledon OPP say the roadway will remain closed as the investigation continues.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.
