World

Israeli military says hostage release effort is currently underway after brief delay

By Ahmed Tolba, Emma Farge, Sybille de la Hamaide & Adam Makary Reuters
Posted November 25, 2023 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Israel-Hamas: Elation on both sides of conflict as hostages and prisoners reunited with family'
Israel-Hamas: Elation on both sides of conflict as hostages and prisoners reunited with family
Israeli officials gave the hostages released on Friday a little time with family members before releasing images of those reunions. Mike Armstrong reports.
Work on releasing a second group of Israeli and foreign hostages from Gaza was going ahead, Israel’s chief military spokesperson said on Saturday, after a brief holdup appeared to have been resolved with the help of Qatari negotiators.

“The effort tonight is advancing,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a regular briefing.

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Saturday that it had decided to delay the second round of hostage releases until Israel is committed to letting aid trucks enter northern Gaza.

Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades added that the hostage releases would be delayed if Israel did not adhere to the agreed terms for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

In response, an Israeli military spokesperson told French television channel BFM that Israel fully respected the truce.

Osama Hamdan, the Hamas representative in Lebanon, told the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV channel that the suspension was due to violations of the truce committed by Israel “linked to aid (entering Gaza), in addition to shootings and the rising death toll… Some of (these violations) happened yesterday, and repeated today,” Hamdan said.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no immediate comment from the ICRC on whether the release of hostages and detainees had been delayed.

