Crime

Three people taken to hospital following stabbing at CrossIron Mills

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 12:54 pm
Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday night following an altercation that led to a stabbing at CrossIron Mills in Balzac. View image in full screen
Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday night following an altercation that led to a stabbing at CrossIron Mills in Balzac. Global News
Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday night following a stabbing at CrossIron Mills in Balzac.

RCMP responded to calls about multiple stabbings at the mall around 7 p.m. Officers secured the scene and assisted the victims suffering “varying levels of injuries.” The victims were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the attack was targeted and involved multiple suspects, who fled the scene. Officers managed to locate the suspects a short time later, and take them into custody.

The incident at CrossIron Mills was the second mall stabbing that police responded to in Calgary on Friday. Earlier in the day, Calgary police responded to calls about an assault with a weapon at the Market Mall. Two people were taken to hospital and four suspects were arrested. Police also said the Market Mall incident was targeted.

Police have not said whether the stabbing incidents were connected.

