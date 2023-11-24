Calgary police officer fired after assault conviction involving handcuffed woman

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service confirms Const. Alex Dunn has been dismissed from the force for misconduct under the Police Act three years after being found guilty of assault causing bodily harm.

Dunn was convicted in 2020 in connection with a 2017 incident at police headquarters where video evidence showed him throwing a handcuffed woman to the floor.

Surveillance footage showed the woman, later identified as Dalia Kafi, had her hands cuffed behind her back when she was thrown. She remained on the ground in a pool of blood after her face struck the floor.

In July, Dunn received a 30-day conditional sentence, including house arrest, but served no jail time for his criminal conviction.

The presiding justice initially ruled that Dunn was to serve 30 days intermittently behind bars followed by six months of probation, but that penalty was stayed at the conclusion of arguments in July and replaced with the conditional sentence.

On Friday, CPS officials confirmed the two counts of discreditable conduct under the Police Act against Dunn had been found to be sustained in the presiding officer’s decision submitted to the Law Enforcement Review Board. An order for the constable’s dismissal was made Thursday.

Dunn has the right to appeal the presiding officer’s decision but remains relieved from duty without pay.

Kafi died of a suspected overdose in July 2021. Her family says she was never the same after the assault.