Smelling badly could get you kicked out of Montreal libraries

Updated bylaws governing City of Montreal libraries give staff another justification to kick someone out.

Added to the list of items in the code of conduct that can get someone expelled is having “personal hygeine which inconveniences other users or the personnel.” Some boroughs like Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce already have the bylaw in place.

“I really want to point out that this bylaw is really in extreme measures,” explained Ericka Alneus, executive committee member responsible for culture and heritage.

Still, it’s that last line that has some people up in arms.

“Why are we investing energy in setting a whole series of rules in place for people who are vulnerable,” Sam Watts, head of the Welcome Hall Mission, wondered.

His and other community groups are pointing out that the way the new regulation is written means vulnerable people, like those experiencing homelessness, will be the ones who are targeted.

“The more energy we invest in actual solutions the better off we’re going to be, and then we won’t need any silly rules about who can come into public buildings and who can’t,” Watts argued.

He argues that public buildings are for everyone and rules like this help to reinforce an us and them mentality in the population. Watts concedes that rules are required to govern conduct, but authorities should be careful about crafting laws that exclude people.

“We need to respond to social challenges like homelessness, like people living in difficulty, like poverty,” Watts reasoned.

Alneus pointed out, however, that the new rule was not meant to exclude anyone and stressed that all the libraries are open to everyone.

“We understand that there’s a perception by the way it was written,” she said. “It’s why it is important for us to reformulate this bylaw, this rule.”

According to Alneus they are in the process of rewording the bylaw, and that it will be enforced in only the most extreme cases. She added that library staff work closely with community organizations to help patrons in need.