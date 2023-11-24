Elgin Park affordable housing redevelopment in Cobourg, Ont., marks grand opening

The Elgin Park affordable housing redevelopment in Cobourg, Ont., marked its grand opening on Friday by unveiling the first two of four 10-unit buildings.

The $16-million project features a mix of subsidized and market rent units, with a goal to expand 18 existing semi-detached homes to allow for a series of four-plex and six-plex buildings that will comprise 40 units.

Elgin Park is owned and operated by the Northumberland County Housing Corporation (NCHC). Chairperson Victor Fiume says the first two units, which began construction in January 2023 are now ready to welcome residents.

“The NCHC continues to grow our stock of safe and affordable housing to address the need in our community,” he said. “We are building brighter futures for those that need our help the most.”

The project, funding primarily by Northumberland County, has included financial support from the federal and provincial governments, including $2.4 million from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and $5.7 million via the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative.

Friday’s grand opening came on the heels of National Housing Day on Nov. 22.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I am delighted that construction is complete for phase one of the Elgin Park Redevelopment project,” stated Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“This official opening brings more affordable housing to Northumberland and is another example of the federal government’s commitment towards ensuring that no one is left behind. Thank you to all our partners and people behind the scenes who helped make this project a reality. I wish the new residents’ great success as they start this new chapter.”

Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini says the project is a “significant step” to helping Ontario address affordable housing.

“The Ford Government is proud to work collaboratively with local partners to take action to ensure Northumberland County’s housing needs are met by providing supportive and affordable housing,” he said. “Everyone deserves to have a roof over their head and a place to call home. Increasing attainable and affordable housing is a critical component of our commitment to build at least 1.5 million homes by 2031 and this is a significant step in the right direction.”

Phase Two of the project, which consists of two additional buildings, is slated to begin in December with a targeted completion of 2025.

“Elgin Park demonstrates the impact we can have when we work together towards a common goal,” said Northumberland County Warden Mandy Martin. “As the primary funder of affordable housing in Northumberland, every day the County works hard to advocate for the most vulnerable so all residents can find a safe and affordable pace to call home.”