Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Regina to select new REAL board of directors during special council meeting

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 2:16 pm
Regina city council will select the new REAL board of directors Friday. View image in full screen
Regina city council will select the new REAL board of directors Friday. Moises Canales-Lavigne / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina city councillors are set to meet for a special meeting Friday afternoon to select a new board of directors for Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

On Wednesday, all members of the REAL board of directors resigned shortly after Regina city council voted to fire them amid uncertainty over the organization’s future.

During the meeting, council discussed a motion that would have administration provide a report to council in 2024 on what would be required to dissolve REAL.

The report will be presented to council at the end of the second quarter in 2024.

The decision comes after a financial review on REAL was done by MNP that showed that MNP does not believe REAL could break even in the immediate term and is expecting REAL to face major financial losses of $4 million to $5 million in the next three years.

Story continues below advertisement

REAL requested more financial help from city council in next year’s budget to remain operational.

In the discussion, many councillors expressed their distrust in the organization and its request for financial assistance.

Trending Now

During the discussion, Coun. Andrew Stevens requested that council go in camera to seek legal advice on the matter. They remained in camera for about 50 minutes.

Once council returned to the chamber, Stevens proposed an amendment to the motion that would see the removal of the current REAL board of directors and then the board would be replaced by council members.

Stevens’ amendment motion passed with a vote of 6-5, with Mayor Sandra Masters and councillors Jason Mancinelli, Bob Hawkins, Landon Mohl and John Findura voting against it.

More info to come.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices