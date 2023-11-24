2 men arrested in Brampton, Ont., carjacking following joint investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have charged in connection with an armed carjacking in Brampton on Thursday, investigators from Peel Regional Police Central Robbery Bureau say.

The alleged carjacking occurred at 2 p.m. when a 43-year-old man from King, Ont., drove to Brampton to sell his 2022 Mercedes G Wagon and parked in a lot near Biscayne Crescent and First Gulf Boulevard to meet a potential buyer.

The two suspects arrived at the lot, and one threatened the victim with a firearm while demanding the car keys, police said.

Officers said the victim complied and gave the two men his keys, and one of the suspects drove off in the Mercedes while the other followed.

Both men were later tracked down through coordinated efforts from the Central Robbery Bureau, tactical units, Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force and the Peel police.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say more arrests are anticipated.

This comes as the GTA is experiencing a rise in violent auto crimes.

“Canada is now a source country of stolen autos and it has become the third largest revenue source for organized crime,” Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah said.