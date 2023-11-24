Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 3 in southern Alberta

RCMP continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision that claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman on Nov. 23.
Police were called to Highway 3 at Range Road 31 near Burmis just before 6 p.m.
Emergency responders tended to the victim who later succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
Police said the woman was a resident of Blairmore.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Police say they continue to investigate the collision but alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
