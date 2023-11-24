Menu

Canada

Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 3 in southern Alberta

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 1:31 pm
RCMP investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 3. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 3. Global News
RCMP continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision that claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman on Nov. 23.

Police were called to Highway 3 at Range Road 31 near Burmis just before 6 p.m.

Emergency responders tended to the victim who later succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Police said the woman was a resident of Blairmore.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say they continue to investigate the collision but alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

