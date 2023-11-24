Driver dead after pickup rolls over, crashes in Wainfleet: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Wainfleet, Ont., driver is dead after a pickup left a roadway and crashed in a rural area just 15 kilometres west of Welland on Thursday afternoon.

Niagara police say the Dodge Ram flipped over just before 5 p.m. in the area of Regional Road 24 and Willford Road in Wainfleet.

It’s believed the 49-year-old behind the wheel somehow lost control of the truck before crashing.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Niagara police.