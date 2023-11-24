Menu

Traffic

Driver dead after pickup rolls over, crashes in Wainfleet: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 9:29 am
Click to play video: 'Investigators probe fiery crash at Niagara border crossing'
Investigators probe fiery crash at Niagara border crossing
The FBI has wrapped up its investigation into a catastrophic collision at the Rainbow Bridge. It’s now being investigated by local law enforcement as a traffic investigation. Shallima Maharaj was on scene Thursday.
A Wainfleet, Ont., driver is dead after a pickup left a roadway and crashed in a rural area just 15 kilometres west of Welland on Thursday afternoon.

Niagara police say the Dodge Ram flipped over just before 5 p.m. in the area of Regional Road 24 and Willford Road in Wainfleet.

It’s believed the 49-year-old behind the wheel somehow lost control of the truck before crashing.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Niagara police.

