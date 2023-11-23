Menu

Video link
Headline link
Environment

Evacuation order downgraded to alert following threat of rockslide in Penticton

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 11:45 pm
Evacuation order downgraded to alert following threat of rockslide in Penticton
City of Penticton
Residents have been allowed to return home as stabilization works get underway on a rockslide in Penticton, B.C.

A rockslide evacuated 25 homes in the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park on Tuesday. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the residents have been given the green light to return home.

“Based on expert advice, we’re comfortable the new retaining wall will provide an appropriate buffer as we begin the next stage in securing the rock and this allows us to lift the order for residents who will now remain on evacuation alert,” says Emergency Operations Centre director Kristen Dixon.

Work on stabilizing the rock will begin shortly and could take up to several weeks to complete.

“We want to thank the residents for their cooperation and our public work crews, Emergency Support Service volunteers, and the outside experts who have moved as quickly as possible to deal with this potential threat,” says Dixon.

The city is advising residents not to go explore the area between the newly constructed lock-block wall and the unstable bank.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

