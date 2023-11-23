Lethbridge holiday campaigns are looking for donations this season

Send this page to someone via email

The iconic sounds of bells can be heard ringing at multiple locations across Lethbridge.

On Thursday, the annual Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign kicked off, which helps to support a wide range of local programming.

Salvation Army Lt. Zach Marshall says this year they have a goal of raising $100,000 in town.

“In years past we’ve always hit our fundraising goals and we don’t anticipate that changing this year,” Marshall said. “Lethbridge as a whole is a very generous community; we have great support from the people in this town.”

Donations can include loose change or the tap of a card.

“So, this is our fourth kettle campaign with the tap option. It took a little bit to get used to of course, as many people are used to dropping in a few dollars into our kettle … but we’re seeing some great success with our tap options.”

The Kettle Campaign opening event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

Another organization in the swing of gifting this season is the Angel Tree Christmas Campaign through Lethbridge Family Services.

An annual initiative that collects unwrapped toys to distribute to children and youth in town.

On Thursday, Avonlea Homes, the Angel Tree’s presenting sponsor, went out on a major shopping spree at Toys “R” Us to fill dwindling supplies.

“It’s sad to be here, in the fact that I wish we didn’t have to and that everything was a lot better in the world that we live in,” said Ron Tyslau, Avonlea Homes customer experience manager. “But it’s not so we decided we’re not going to sit on the sidelines, and we really haven’t been because last year we donated over 625 toys, but we thought we’re going to ramp it up.”

With support from industry partners, Tyslau and his team have committed to purchasing more than $20,000 worth of toys this holiday.

“Our goal here on our first shop, we’ll be shopping for approximately 520 toys,” Tyslau said. “Then we’ll do a second shop and do another 500 toys. So, our goal this year is 1,000 toys for the Angel Tree Program.”

This year the team at Lethbridge Family Services is looking to gather 3,800 toys, with donations being collected at nearly 100 drop-off locations from across southwestern Alberta.

The Angel Tree Campaign runs until Dec. 21 and the Kettle Campaign wraps up Dec. 23.