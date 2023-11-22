Lethbridge businesses offering free winter clothing to vulnerable residents

Send this page to someone via email

It’s all about taking what you need.

Mitts, toques and scarves are some of the items being made available by downtown Lethbridge, Alta., businesses, who are providing some winter essentials to those who need it most.

The Hive, a newly opened salon on 4th Avenue is seeking to help their downtown neighbours.

Owner, Jayde Calvin, said, “It warms all of our hearts, and it warms them.”

Calvin has started collecting winter accessories from the public and clients to put on a tree in front of her business.

“Everybody is somebody right,” said Calvin. “We see a lot of people who look cold and hungry, and we all just thought what can we do to help in any way that we can.”

Sharing that sentiment is Hannah Brown, owner of locally-owned plant store, The Sill and Soil.

Brown has been providing a little extra warmth since 2020, with the random acts of kindness project in collaboration with the Girl Gang Kindness organization.

“So we thought we would come up with this idea,” said Brown. “We provide warm clothing and snacks and most importantly mittens for our downtown residents.”

“It was a way for them to not have to interact with anybody, they don’t have to say thank you or ask. It’s really just take what you need.”

It started with gloves but has grown to include everything from hand-knit items to winter care packages over the past four years.

As the temperatures begin to dip overnight, Brown said she is seeing the lines empty out much faster.

“We’ll happily take donations in the store if the clothesline is full,” said Brown.

“If it’s not, if you see empty pieces, you’re welcome to clip them yourself. You can leave them out on the front, and it’s really nice we’ve noticed that people really do only take what they need. So, you don’t have to worry that if you’re leaving stuff out here, it’ll go to the right people.”

The Sill and Soil also takes monetary donations on their website, with Brown indicating they go every few weeks to purchase items like hand warmers and mitts to put into their care packages.

Also taking winter clothing donations this season is Streets Alive Mission, a non-profit aiding vulnerable individual.

Cam Kissick, Chief Operating Officer, says the need for winter-specific items include weather-appropriate shoes, jackets, gloves and layerable clothing.

“Well, we have been very fortunate here in southern Alberta to not really have experienced much of winter as of yet, but it is coming,” said Kissick. “The nights are getting colder and as such the supplies, most organizations like ours have in regard to winter clothing are starting to diminish.”

Kissick shared that they anticipate seeing the highest-ever need for winter clothing this year, with more individuals accessing services and looking for protection from the elements.

The Hive, The Sill and Soil and Streets Alive Mission are all accepting donations at each of their locations.